Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.79 and last traded at $128.79, 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWAQ)

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

