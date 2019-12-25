Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00256.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

