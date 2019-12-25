Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (IEMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.46 on December 31st

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.458 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:IEMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

