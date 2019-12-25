Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

