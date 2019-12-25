Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

