Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 31st

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3647 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.