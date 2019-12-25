Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,225. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

