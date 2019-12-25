Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.00

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.85), with a volume of 81898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.