Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,481. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

