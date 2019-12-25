Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.