Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 31st

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. 16,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

