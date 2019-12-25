Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (LDRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of LDRI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.