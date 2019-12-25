Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (IMFD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.23 on December 31st

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of IMFD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

