Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

PZT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.