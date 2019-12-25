Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

