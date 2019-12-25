Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

