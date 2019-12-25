Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

