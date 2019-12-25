Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2287 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BATS USEQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 558 shares of the stock traded hands. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

