Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (OQAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 31st

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OQAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.