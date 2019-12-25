Invesco Solar ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

