Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.59, 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9603 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

