Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5004 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RCD opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

