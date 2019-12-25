Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

RYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 4,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,389. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

