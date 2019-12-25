Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4835 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

RYT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $198.41. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,562. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $131.15 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.85.

