Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

RYU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. 38,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.