Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3152 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 6,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $58.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

