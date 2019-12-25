Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (SPVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 31st

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2815 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BATS:SPVM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.