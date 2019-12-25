Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF stock remained flat at $$73.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

