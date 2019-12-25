Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6069 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

CGW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

