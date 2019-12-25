Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

IDMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

