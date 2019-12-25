Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00057.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PSCE opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

