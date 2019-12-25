Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Up 3.2% After Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0091 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 304.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCE)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

