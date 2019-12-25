Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.88 and last traded at $72.29, 420 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1442 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 682.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 491.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.