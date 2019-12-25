Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

BATS XSHQ opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

