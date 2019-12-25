Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Strategic US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Invesco Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

