Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

