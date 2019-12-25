Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3735 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

