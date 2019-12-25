Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital Power (TSE: CPX) recently:

12/6/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Capital Power was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

12/6/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

10/29/2019 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Capital Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:CPX opened at C$34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.24. Capital Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$25.46 and a 12-month high of C$35.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$484.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.8157963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

