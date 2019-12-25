Investors Buy Large Volume of Asante Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 401 put options on the company. This is an increase of 243% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

PUMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 26.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

