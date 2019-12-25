Investors Buy Large Volume of Orchid Island Capital Put Options (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the typical volume of 104 put options.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $372.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

