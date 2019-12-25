Investors Purchase High Volume of 21Vianet Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. BidaskClub cut 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

