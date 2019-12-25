Investors Purchase High Volume of AnaptysBio Put Options (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,261 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $451.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AnaptysBio by 32.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

