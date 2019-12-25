Investors Purchase High Volume of Caesars Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,514 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,597% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

