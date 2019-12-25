Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,341 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 513% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

