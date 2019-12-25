Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 545% compared to the average daily volume of 1,580 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

