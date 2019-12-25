IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.04, 984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,866,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

