iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.51

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.51 and traded as high as $55.30. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

