Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco have underperformed the industry, over the past six months, on the NYSE. The company remains focused on building strategies, along with digitization moves, to internationalize with expansion of operations in Brazil and abroad. It has been diversifying loan composition, with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. Also, improving credit quality is another tailwind. Moreover, diversification of the company's product mix to support its top line in the upcoming quarters is commendable. However, persistent rise in expenses due to investments in technology and efforts to enhance customer's experience will likely deter bottom-line growth. Also, regulatory headwinds in the domestic country and intense competition remain concerns. Further, stretched valuation is a headwind for the company.”

ITUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

