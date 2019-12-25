Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.66

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.66 and traded as high as $147.24. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $146.33, with a volume of 10,210 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

