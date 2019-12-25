JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €27.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.01 ($31.41).

Several analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

EPA DEC traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €27.66 ($32.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.45.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

